Nokomis Softball Improves to 6-0 with 8-0 Win Over Waterville Monday

The Nokomis Warrior's Softball Team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 8-0 shutout over the Waterville Panthers in Waterville on Monday, May 2nd.

Nokomis currently sits atop the Class B North Heal Points as of the start of play on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Mia Coots was in the circle for the Warriors and tossed a 3-hitter striking out 17 (out of a possible 21 outs) and walked 3.

She helped her own cause, leading off and going 2-4 with a double and a RBI. Camryn King was 1-4, with a triple and drove in 2 runs. Sydney King was 2-4, and Megan Watson and Hope Brooks each had a single. Brooks drove in a run.

Nokomis now 6-0 will travel to Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday, May 4th to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies at 4:30 p.m.

Waterville 2-3 plays host to Maranacook on Thursday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)