Warriors Beat Oceanside 13-2

The Nokomis Warriors Softball Team beat the Oceanside Mariners 13-2 on Monday afternoon, May 6th on the road.

Mia Coots was in the circle for Nokomis, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter.

Nokomis banged out 10 hits. Hallie Coots playing catcher and leading off was 3-4 with a double. Sydney King was 2-2 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Raegan King, Addy Hawthorne, Mia Coots, Jenna Sawtelle and Courtney Hughes all singled for the Warriors.

Charlotte Quinn started in the circle for Oceanside,. She pitched 3.0 inning allowing 7 hits and 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 4. Aubrey Hoose pitched the remainder of the game allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 4.

Ava Philbrook led Oceanside with 2 hits. Aubrey and Jordan Hoose each drove in a run.

Nokomis is now 6-2. They will play at Cony on Wednesday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m.

Oceanside is now 3-6. They will play host to Winslow on Wednesday, May 8th at 4 p.m.

