Bucksport Nips Orono 1-0 in 8 Innings

On the 11th pitch at her at-bat, Jetta Shook singled to left, scoring Lexi Raymond in the top of the 8th inning, for the lone run, as Bucksport nipped Orono 1-0 on May 6th.

Both pitchers dominated. Natalie Simpson for Bucksport struck out 18, walking just 1 and allowed 5 hits in 8.0 innings. Jillian Severance struck out 11 and walked 1 for Orono, allowing 5 hits and 1 unearned run.

For Bucksport Shook had 2 hits, including a double. Sam Cyr, Lexi Raymond and Simpson each singled.

For Orono Sophia had 2 singles/ Emma LaBelle, Severance, Abby Haney each singled.

Orono is 5-2. They will play at Houlton on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 7-1. They play at MDI on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

