Ellsworth 4-Hits MDI Winning 7-0

The Ellsworth Eagles 4-hit the MDI Trojans winning 7-0 in Ellsworth on Monday, May 6th.

Anna Stevens pitched a complete game for the Eagles, striking out 10 and walking 3.

Cate Brown, Grace Horner, Rylee Reece and Grace Sinclair singled for the Trojans.

Taylor Grant was in the circle for MDI, allowing 12 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 5.

Stevens helped herself at the plate going 2-2 with a triple. Sophia Lynch was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Natalie Jagels leading off was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Jayden Sullivan had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Cam Clough was 2-4. Brooklynn Carter was 2-3 with a double.

Ellsworth is now 5-2. They play at Hermon on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 4-3. They play at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

