Nokomis Softball Shuts Out Hall-Dale 6-0

The Nokomis Warriors scored 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning and 2 in the top of the 7th and beat the Hall-Dale Bulldogs 6-0.

Jenna Sawtelle the shortstop for the Warriors had a day at the plate going 2-2 with a 2-run homer in the 1st inning and a double

Mia Coots helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 driving in 2 runs. Raegan King and Addy Hawthorne each singled for Nokomis.

In the circle, Mia Coots was dominant. She struck out 12, walked 1 and allowed just 1 hit.

Lucy Gray had Hall-Dale's lone hit.

Ashlynn Donahue took the loss for Hall-Dale. She allowed the 6 runs, 1 of which was earned, striking out 11 and walking 3.

The Warriors are now 8-2. They will host Belfast on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

