Nokomis Softball Tops Cony 6-1

A game after throwing a perfect game and striking out 20, Nokomis pitcher Mia Coots tossed a 1-hitter and struck out 13 as the Nokomis Warriors Softball Team beat Cony 6-1 on Thursday, May 26th, in Newport

Coots also walked 2. The run that Coots allowed was unearned.

Ssuri Ramkissoon was in the circle for Cony. She allowed 6 runs, all earned and 7 hits. She walked 4 and struck out 1.

Jordyn Condon and Sydney King each had 2 singles to lead the Warriors. Camryn King, Addy Hawthorne, and Mia Coots each had a single.

Nokomis is now 12-1 and on top of the Class B North Heal Point Standings. The Warriors have 3 games remaining all at home. They play Friday, May 27th against Lawrence at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31st against Foxcroft Academy and then close out the season on Wednesday, June 1st against MCI at 4 p.m.

Cony is 6-8. They have 2 games remaining in the 2022 season. They play at Winslow on Friday, May 27th at 4 p.m. and then close out the season on Wednesday, June 1st at home against Gardiner at 4 p.m.