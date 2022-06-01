Nokomis Softball with 14-0 Run-Ruled Shutout of Foxcroft Academy

Mia Coots tossed a 2-hitter and the Nokomis Softball team scored 3 runs in the 1st, 4 in the 2nd and 6 in the 3rd innings en route to a 14-0 5-inning (run-ruled) shutout of the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, May 31st

Coots walked 2 and struck out 11 in addition to allowing the 2 hits.

Brooke Weston started for the Ponies in the circle and went 1 inning allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 1. Leah Hill allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 1. Emma Bither allowed 4 hits and 9 runs. She walked 8 and struck out 3.

Amara Perfect and Hill each singled for the Ponies

Hope Brooks was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in for the Warriors. Olivia Whitten, Camryn King, and Addy Hawthorne each doubled. Rachel Creswell had 2 singles. Jordyn Condon and Megan Watson singled.

The Warriors swiped 6 bases in the contest. Hawthorne had 2 and Brooks, Condon, King and Creswell each stole 1 base.

Nokomis is now 14-1. They play their final regular season game at home against MCI on Wednesday, June 1st.. The Warriors are on top of the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

Foxcroft Academy is 4-11. They play their final regular season game at home against Dexter on Wednesday, June 1st