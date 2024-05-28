Nokomis Ties the Game in 7th and Wins in 8th Inning Beating Leavitt 3-2

Trailing 2-1 the Nokomis Warriors tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning on a home run by Addy Hawthorne and won the game with 2 outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, beating the Leavitt Hornets 3-2 in Newport on Tuesday, May 28th.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Makenzie Watson singled to left field, driving in Sydney King who was on 3rd base for the game-winning run.

Mia Coots was in the circle for the Warriors. Pitching 8 innings she allowed 8 hits, and 2 unearned runs. She struck out 14 and walked 1.

Coots was 2-3 at the plate with a double. Jenna Sawtelle had a double and run batted in. Hawthorne had the game-tying home run and Watson the game-winning single.

Abby Albert had a pair of hits for the Hornets.

Nokomis finishes the regular season with a 14-2 record and will finish 1st in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

Leavitt finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and will be in the Class B South playoffs.

