The Nokomis Warriors beat the Winslow Black Raiders 14-2 on Tuesday, May 20th in Winslow. The game was stopped at the end of 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Jacob Bubar 1-hit Winslow, striking out 4, walking 7 and giving up 2 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Jeff Carr had 2 singles and drove in 3 runs to lead the Warriors' offense. Owen Buck leading off was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Tom Nyce was 2-4 with a run batted in. Caden Chretian had a double and drove in a run. Seth Bowden had a triple. Daegan Trafton had a double. Nick Scharf had a single.

The Warriots ran wild on the basepaths, stealing 13 bases. Buck led the way with 4 steals. Chretien, Bubar and Bowden each had 2 steals. Jeff Carr, Nick Scharf and Tom Nyce each had a stolen bag.

Lucas Fisher had the Black Raiders lone hit.

Nokomis is now 6-4. They will travel to Belfast to play the Lions on Wednesday, May 21st at 4 p.m.

Winslow is now 1-10. They will host Lawrence on Friday, May 23rd at 4 p.m.

