It's the battle of north vs. south for the gold ball and the title of the best in Maine. The high school basketball season comes to a finish this weekend with 10 state title games and the awarding of 10 gold balls.

We will be broadcasting the Class B girls' and boys' championships, the Class A boys' championship, and the Class C boys' championship on 92.9 FM, on our website, on our free downloadable app, and on any Alexa-enabled device.

Class B Girls: Hermon vs. Oceanside

Friday, March 4, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Hermon Girl's 2022 Northern Maine Class B Champions Photo Walter Churchill Photo Walter Churchill loading...

Hermon enters the championship game with a 19-2 record. They beat Winslow 69-28 in the round of 16, beat #10 MCI 58-30 in the quarterfinals, #3 MDI 42-32 in the semifinals, and #1 Old Town 45-30 in the Class B North championship.

Oceanside enters the championship game with a 19-0 record. The Mariners beat #7 Medomak Valley 60-28 in the quarterfinals, #3 Spruce Mountain 56-34 in the semifinals and #5 York, 56-49 in the Class B South championships.

Class B Boys: Ellsworth vs. Yarmouth

Friday, March 4, 8:45 p.m Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

2022 Northern Maine Champion Class B Boy's Champions Ellsworth Eagles Photo Walter Churchill Photo Walter Churchill loading...

Ellsworth enters the championship game with a 22-0 record. The Eagles beat #8 Presque Isle in the quarterfinals 59-44 and #4 Old Town 55-47 in the semifinals. They advanced to the state championships by beating #2 Orono 62-33.

Yarmouth enters the championship game with a 19-3 record. The Clippers beat #15 Lincoln Academy 52-10 in the round of 16. They beat #7 Oceanside 63-43 in the quarterfinals. They advanced to the state championships by beating #4 Medomak Valley 47-35.

Class A Girls: Skowhegan vs. Greely

1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

The #1 Skowhegan River Hawks enter the championship game 21-0. They beat #8 Brewer 76-26 in the quarterfinals, #4 Erskine Academy 47-38 in the semifinals and then #3 Lawrence 44-30 to win the Class A North regional finals.

The #2 Greely Rangers enter the championship game with a record of 16-4. They beat #7 Marshwood 49-27 in the quarterfinals, #3 Falmouth 52-47 in the semifinals and #1 Brunswick 38-35 to win the Class A South regional finals.

Class A Boys: Nokomis vs. Falmouth

3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Photo Terrie Murray Photo Terrie Murray loading...

The #1 Nokomis Warriors enter the championship game 20-1. They beat #9 Messalonskee 57-29 in the quarterfinals and #4 Cony in the semifinals 51-35. They beat #2 Brewer 68-58 to win the Class A North regional final.

Falmouth is the #1 seed and was known as the Yachtsmen up until this year, when they changed their mascot to the Navigators. They enter the championship game 19-2. They beat #9 Westbrook 59-39 in the quarterfinals, and #5 Fryeburg 70-34 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 Marshwood 48-32 to win the Class A South regional finals.

Class D Girls: Southern Aroostook vs. Seacoast Christian

Saturday, March 5, 1 p.m., Augusta Civic Center

Southern Aroostook 2022 Class D North Champions Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors enter the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #9 Shead in the quarterfinals 76-27 and #5 Schenck 69-23 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Wisdom 59-26 to win the Class D North championship.

The #3 Seacoast Christian Guardians enter the championship game with a 13-6 record. They beat #6 Pine Tree Academy 49-32 in the quarterfinals and #2 Rangely 47-35 in the semifinals. They then beat #4 Forest Hills 39-31 to win the Class D South championship.

Class D Boys: Southern Aroostook vs. Forest Hills





Saturday, March 5, 2;45 p.m., Augusta Civic Center

February 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors enter the championship game with a 19-1 record. They beat #7 Katahdin 81-39 in the Quarterfinals and #6 Schenck 71-42 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Machias 44-37 to win the Class D North championship.

The #1 Forest Hills Tigers enter the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #8 Seacoast Christian 78-39 in the quarterfinals and #5 Greenville 61-11 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Valley 78-38 to win the Class D South championship.

Class C Girls: Stearns vs. Hall-Dale

Saturday, March 5, 7:05 p.m., Augusta Civic Center

February 28, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

The #1 Stearns Lady Minutemen enter the championship game with a 16-3 record. They beat #16 Lee Academy 57-27 in the round of 16 and #8 Stearns 63-27 in the quarterfinals and then #5 Hodgdon 50-35 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 Penobscot Valley 32-30 to win the Class C North championship.

Hall-Dale is the #1 seed and enters the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #16 Sacopee Valley 64-21 in the round of 16 and #8 Traip 50-36 in the quarterfinals and then #8 Traip 50-36 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 North Yarmouth Academy 63-56.

Class C Boys: Dexter vs. Hall-Dale

Saturday, March 5, 8:45 p.m., Augusta Civic Center

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

The #4 Dexter Tigers enter the Championship Game 15-5. They beat #5 Lee Academy 67-39 in the quarterfinals and #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in the semifinals. They then beat #4 GSA in the finals, 42-40 to win the Class C North championship.

Class AA Girls: Cheverus vs. Gorham

Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m., Cross Arena Portland

#2 Cheverus enters the championship game with a 17-3 record. They beat #7 Portland in the quarterfinals 72-42 and #3 Hampden Academy 35-25 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Oxford Hills 52-35 to win the Class AA North championship.

#1 Gorham enters the Gold Ball Game with an 18-3 record. They beat #8 Noble 57-28 in the quarterfinals, and #4 Massabesic 51-43 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Scarborough 49-26 to win the Class AA South championship.

Class AA Boys: Oxford Hills vs. South Portland

Saturday, March 5, 9 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

#2 Oxford Hills enters the championship game with an 18-3 record. They beat #7 Bangor 43-42 in the quarterfinals, and #6 Cheverus 59-46 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Edward Little 48-47 to win the Class AA North championship.

#1 South Portland enters the championship game with a 20-1 record. They beat #8 Noble 83-33 in the quarterfinals and #4 Bonny Eagle in the semifinals, 50-32. They then beat #2 Thornton Academy 56-39 to win the Class AA South championship.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them