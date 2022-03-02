North vs. South: The Best in Maine High School Hoops Square Off in State Title Games
It's the battle of north vs. south for the gold ball and the title of the best in Maine. The high school basketball season comes to a finish this weekend with 10 state title games and the awarding of 10 gold balls.
We will be broadcasting the Class B girls' and boys' championships, the Class A boys' championship, and the Class C boys' championship on 92.9 FM, on our website, on our free downloadable app, and on any Alexa-enabled device.
Class B Girls: Hermon vs. Oceanside
Friday, March 4, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center Bangor
Hermon enters the championship game with a 19-2 record. They beat Winslow 69-28 in the round of 16, beat #10 MCI 58-30 in the quarterfinals, #3 MDI 42-32 in the semifinals, and #1 Old Town 45-30 in the Class B North championship.
Oceanside enters the championship game with a 19-0 record. The Mariners beat #7 Medomak Valley 60-28 in the quarterfinals, #3 Spruce Mountain 56-34 in the semifinals and #5 York, 56-49 in the Class B South championships.
Class B Boys: Ellsworth vs. Yarmouth
Friday, March 4, 8:45 p.m Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Ellsworth enters the championship game with a 22-0 record. The Eagles beat #8 Presque Isle in the quarterfinals 59-44 and #4 Old Town 55-47 in the semifinals. They advanced to the state championships by beating #2 Orono 62-33.
Yarmouth enters the championship game with a 19-3 record. The Clippers beat #15 Lincoln Academy 52-10 in the round of 16. They beat #7 Oceanside 63-43 in the quarterfinals. They advanced to the state championships by beating #4 Medomak Valley 47-35.
Class A Girls: Skowhegan vs. Greely
1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
The #1 Skowhegan River Hawks enter the championship game 21-0. They beat #8 Brewer 76-26 in the quarterfinals, #4 Erskine Academy 47-38 in the semifinals and then #3 Lawrence 44-30 to win the Class A North regional finals.
The #2 Greely Rangers enter the championship game with a record of 16-4. They beat #7 Marshwood 49-27 in the quarterfinals, #3 Falmouth 52-47 in the semifinals and #1 Brunswick 38-35 to win the Class A South regional finals.
Class A Boys: Nokomis vs. Falmouth
3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
The #1 Nokomis Warriors enter the championship game 20-1. They beat #9 Messalonskee 57-29 in the quarterfinals and #4 Cony in the semifinals 51-35. They beat #2 Brewer 68-58 to win the Class A North regional final.
Falmouth is the #1 seed and was known as the Yachtsmen up until this year, when they changed their mascot to the Navigators. They enter the championship game 19-2. They beat #9 Westbrook 59-39 in the quarterfinals, and #5 Fryeburg 70-34 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 Marshwood 48-32 to win the Class A South regional finals.
Class D Girls: Southern Aroostook vs. Seacoast Christian
Saturday, March 5, 1 p.m., Augusta Civic Center
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors enter the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #9 Shead in the quarterfinals 76-27 and #5 Schenck 69-23 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Wisdom 59-26 to win the Class D North championship.
The #3 Seacoast Christian Guardians enter the championship game with a 13-6 record. They beat #6 Pine Tree Academy 49-32 in the quarterfinals and #2 Rangely 47-35 in the semifinals. They then beat #4 Forest Hills 39-31 to win the Class D South championship.
Class D Boys: Southern Aroostook vs. Forest Hills
Saturday, March 5, 2;45 p.m., Augusta Civic Center
The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors enter the championship game with a 19-1 record. They beat #7 Katahdin 81-39 in the Quarterfinals and #6 Schenck 71-42 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Machias 44-37 to win the Class D North championship.
The #1 Forest Hills Tigers enter the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #8 Seacoast Christian 78-39 in the quarterfinals and #5 Greenville 61-11 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Valley 78-38 to win the Class D South championship.
Class C Girls: Stearns vs. Hall-Dale
Saturday, March 5, 7:05 p.m., Augusta Civic Center
The #1 Stearns Lady Minutemen enter the championship game with a 16-3 record. They beat #16 Lee Academy 57-27 in the round of 16 and #8 Stearns 63-27 in the quarterfinals and then #5 Hodgdon 50-35 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 Penobscot Valley 32-30 to win the Class C North championship.
Hall-Dale is the #1 seed and enters the championship game with a 21-0 record. They beat #16 Sacopee Valley 64-21 in the round of 16 and #8 Traip 50-36 in the quarterfinals and then #8 Traip 50-36 in the semifinals. They then beat #3 North Yarmouth Academy 63-56.
Class C Boys: Dexter vs. Hall-Dale
Saturday, March 5, 8:45 p.m., Augusta Civic Center
The #4 Dexter Tigers enter the Championship Game 15-5. They beat #5 Lee Academy 67-39 in the quarterfinals and #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in the semifinals. They then beat #4 GSA in the finals, 42-40 to win the Class C North championship.
Class AA Girls: Cheverus vs. Gorham
Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m., Cross Arena Portland
#2 Cheverus enters the championship game with a 17-3 record. They beat #7 Portland in the quarterfinals 72-42 and #3 Hampden Academy 35-25 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Oxford Hills 52-35 to win the Class AA North championship.
#1 Gorham enters the Gold Ball Game with an 18-3 record. They beat #8 Noble 57-28 in the quarterfinals, and #4 Massabesic 51-43 in the semifinals. They then beat #2 Scarborough 49-26 to win the Class AA South championship.
Class AA Boys: Oxford Hills vs. South Portland
Saturday, March 5, 9 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
#2 Oxford Hills enters the championship game with an 18-3 record. They beat #7 Bangor 43-42 in the quarterfinals, and #6 Cheverus 59-46 in the semifinals. They then beat #1 Edward Little 48-47 to win the Class AA North championship.
#1 South Portland enters the championship game with a 20-1 record. They beat #8 Noble 83-33 in the quarterfinals and #4 Bonny Eagle in the semifinals, 50-32. They then beat #2 Thornton Academy 56-39 to win the Class AA South championship.