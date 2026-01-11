Northern Maine High School Boy&#8217;s and Girl&#8217;s Basketball Heal Point Standings &#8211; Sunday January 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Northern Maine High School Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, January 11th, with most teams playing having played at least 9 games of the 18 game season.

Boys

Class A - 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills9-053.740
2Brunswick9-241.859
3Edward Little8-336.550
4Mt. Blue7-324.274
5Lewiston7-322.785
6Bangor5-521.242
7Brewer2-711.975
8Oxford Hills2-910.864
9Skowhegan5-510.810
10Hampden Academy4-56.612
11Mt. Ararat2-74.074
12Messalonskee1-92.484
Class B - 9 Teams Qualify
RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gardiner9-157.099
2Hermon8-252.245
3MDI9-141.443
4Cony8-239.797
5Ellsworth9-230.949
6Belfast6-530.553
7Erskine Academy8-223.424
8Lawrence2-79.666
9Nokomis3-87.716
10Presque Isle5-56.157
11Waterville1-83.333
12John Bapst1-91.250
13Old Town0-100.000

Class C - 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou9-159.306
2Fort Kent7-242.141
3Foxcroft Academy9-141.156
4Sumner8-230.123
5Mattanawcook Academy8-326.442
6Washington Academy7-525.392
7Orono5-421.634
8Calais4-715.370
9Dexter4-79.198
10Bucksport3-78.704
11MCI3-77.716
12Central3-75.988
13GSA2-85.062
14Houlton0-80.000

Class D - 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias11-057.927
2Fort Fairfield9-148.025
3Bangor Christian9-243.765
4Madawaska9-242.037
5Hodgdon8-332.585
6Schenck7-325.494
7Piscataquis6-419.615
8Woodland5-419.568
9Penboscot Valley4-516.420
10Stearns5-416.420
11Central Aroostook5-414.503
12Southern Aroostook4-510.617
13Narraguagus4-75.494
14Lee Academy1-62.963
15Penquis Valley0-80.000

Class S - 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals8-223.580
2Easton6-318.453
3Washburn6-517.527
4Katahdin5-610.370
5Shead4-79.074
6Van Buren4-55.120
7Wisdom3-92.647
8Deer Isle-Stonington1-121.046
9East Grand1-90.588
10Ashland0-110.000

Girls

Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hampden Academy9-151.107
2Mt. Ararat9-143.076
3Edward Little10-140.247
4Bangor8-239.691
5Camden Hills7-232.099
6Lewiston5-518.457
7Bruswick4-715.370
8Skowhegan5-510.309
9Brewer1-96.111
10Messalonskee2-91.111
11Oxford Hills1-100.556
12Mt. Blue0-100.000

Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Old Town8-250.131
2Gardiner10-049.089
3Lawrence7-233.642
4MDI8-333.054
5Ellsworth7-332.560
6Hermon5-528.976
7Cony7-325.779
8Presque Isle7-422.004
9Erskine Academy7-319.884
10Belfast4-617.037
11John Bapst4-616.086
12Waterville2-75.882
13Nokomis0-110.000

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy10-057.716
2GSA9-244.815
3Foxcroft Academy8-135.305
4Calais5-619.136
5Caribou6-417.716
6Dexter/PCHS6-417.531
7Sumner4-513.642
8Houlton3-710.864
9Orono3-610.000
10Washington Academy3-79.938
11Fort Kent2-76.993
12Bucksport3-76.921
13Central3-76.728
14MCI2-85.625

Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian12-065.247
2Machias8-236.235
3Central Aroostook8-130.370
4Southern Aroostook8-226.296
5Narraguagus6-522.593
6Penobscot Valley6-321.296
7Fort Fairfield5-511.605
8Woodland3-69.259
9Hodgdon6-58.642
10Stearns2-54.259
11Penquis Valley2-53.148
12Lee Academy1-62.092
13Schenck1-71.111
14Madawaska0-110.000

Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom12-042.716
2Katahdin10-132.099
3Deer Isle-Stonington7-622.099
4Jonesport-Beals5-320.494
5Ashland6-518.642
6Shead4-56.790
7Van Buren4-53.086
8Easton3-72.099
9Washburn1-100.556
10East Grand0-110.000
