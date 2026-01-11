Here are the Northern Maine High School Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, January 11th, with most teams playing having played at least 9 games of the 18 game season.

Boys

Class A - 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 9-0 53.740 2 Brunswick 9-2 41.859 3 Edward Little 8-3 36.550 4 Mt. Blue 7-3 24.274 5 Lewiston 7-3 22.785 6 Bangor 5-5 21.242 7 Brewer 2-7 11.975 8 Oxford Hills 2-9 10.864 9 Skowhegan 5-5 10.810 10 Hampden Academy 4-5 6.612 11 Mt. Ararat 2-7 4.074 12 Messalonskee 1-9 2.484

Class B - 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gardiner 9-1 57.099 2 Hermon 8-2 52.245 3 MDI 9-1 41.443 4 Cony 8-2 39.797 5 Ellsworth 9-2 30.949 6 Belfast 6-5 30.553 7 Erskine Academy 8-2 23.424 8 Lawrence 2-7 9.666 9 Nokomis 3-8 7.716 10 Presque Isle 5-5 6.157 11 Waterville 1-8 3.333 12 John Bapst 1-9 1.250 13 Old Town 0-10 0.000

Class C - 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 9-1 59.306 2 Fort Kent 7-2 42.141 3 Foxcroft Academy 9-1 41.156 4 Sumner 8-2 30.123 5 Mattanawcook Academy 8-3 26.442 6 Washington Academy 7-5 25.392 7 Orono 5-4 21.634 8 Calais 4-7 15.370 9 Dexter 4-7 9.198 10 Bucksport 3-7 8.704 11 MCI 3-7 7.716 12 Central 3-7 5.988 13 GSA 2-8 5.062 14 Houlton 0-8 0.000

Class D - 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 11-0 57.927 2 Fort Fairfield 9-1 48.025 3 Bangor Christian 9-2 43.765 4 Madawaska 9-2 42.037 5 Hodgdon 8-3 32.585 6 Schenck 7-3 25.494 7 Piscataquis 6-4 19.615 8 Woodland 5-4 19.568 9 Penboscot Valley 4-5 16.420 10 Stearns 5-4 16.420 11 Central Aroostook 5-4 14.503 12 Southern Aroostook 4-5 10.617 13 Narraguagus 4-7 5.494 14 Lee Academy 1-6 2.963 15 Penquis Valley 0-8 0.000

Class S - 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 8-2 23.580 2 Easton 6-3 18.453 3 Washburn 6-5 17.527 4 Katahdin 5-6 10.370 5 Shead 4-7 9.074 6 Van Buren 4-5 5.120 7 Wisdom 3-9 2.647 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 1-12 1.046 9 East Grand 1-9 0.588 10 Ashland 0-11 0.000

Girls

Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hampden Academy 9-1 51.107 2 Mt. Ararat 9-1 43.076 3 Edward Little 10-1 40.247 4 Bangor 8-2 39.691 5 Camden Hills 7-2 32.099 6 Lewiston 5-5 18.457 7 Bruswick 4-7 15.370 8 Skowhegan 5-5 10.309 9 Brewer 1-9 6.111 10 Messalonskee 2-9 1.111 11 Oxford Hills 1-10 0.556 12 Mt. Blue 0-10 0.000

Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Old Town 8-2 50.131 2 Gardiner 10-0 49.089 3 Lawrence 7-2 33.642 4 MDI 8-3 33.054 5 Ellsworth 7-3 32.560 6 Hermon 5-5 28.976 7 Cony 7-3 25.779 8 Presque Isle 7-4 22.004 9 Erskine Academy 7-3 19.884 10 Belfast 4-6 17.037 11 John Bapst 4-6 16.086 12 Waterville 2-7 5.882 13 Nokomis 0-11 0.000

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 10-0 57.716 2 GSA 9-2 44.815 3 Foxcroft Academy 8-1 35.305 4 Calais 5-6 19.136 5 Caribou 6-4 17.716 6 Dexter/PCHS 6-4 17.531 7 Sumner 4-5 13.642 8 Houlton 3-7 10.864 9 Orono 3-6 10.000 10 Washington Academy 3-7 9.938 11 Fort Kent 2-7 6.993 12 Bucksport 3-7 6.921 13 Central 3-7 6.728 14 MCI 2-8 5.625

Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 12-0 65.247 2 Machias 8-2 36.235 3 Central Aroostook 8-1 30.370 4 Southern Aroostook 8-2 26.296 5 Narraguagus 6-5 22.593 6 Penobscot Valley 6-3 21.296 7 Fort Fairfield 5-5 11.605 8 Woodland 3-6 9.259 9 Hodgdon 6-5 8.642 10 Stearns 2-5 4.259 11 Penquis Valley 2-5 3.148 12 Lee Academy 1-6 2.092 13 Schenck 1-7 1.111 14 Madawaska 0-11 0.000

Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 12-0 42.716 2 Katahdin 10-1 32.099 3 Deer Isle-Stonington 7-6 22.099 4 Jonesport-Beals 5-3 20.494 5 Ashland 6-5 18.642 6 Shead 4-5 6.790 7 Van Buren 4-5 3.086 8 Easton 3-7 2.099 9 Washburn 1-10 0.556 10 East Grand 0-11 0.000