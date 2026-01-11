Northern Maine High School Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball Heal Point Standings – Sunday January 11
Here are the Northern Maine High School Boy's and Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, January 11th, with most teams playing having played at least 9 games of the 18 game season.
Boys
Class A - 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|9-0
|53.740
|2
|Brunswick
|9-2
|41.859
|3
|Edward Little
|8-3
|36.550
|4
|Mt. Blue
|7-3
|24.274
|5
|Lewiston
|7-3
|22.785
|6
|Bangor
|5-5
|21.242
|7
|Brewer
|2-7
|11.975
|8
|Oxford Hills
|2-9
|10.864
|9
|Skowhegan
|5-5
|10.810
|10
|Hampden Academy
|4-5
|6.612
|11
|Mt. Ararat
|2-7
|4.074
|12
|Messalonskee
|1-9
|2.484
Class B - 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gardiner
|9-1
|57.099
|2
|Hermon
|8-2
|52.245
|3
|MDI
|9-1
|41.443
|4
|Cony
|8-2
|39.797
|5
|Ellsworth
|9-2
|30.949
|6
|Belfast
|6-5
|30.553
|7
|Erskine Academy
|8-2
|23.424
|8
|Lawrence
|2-7
|9.666
|9
|Nokomis
|3-8
|7.716
|10
|Presque Isle
|5-5
|6.157
|11
|Waterville
|1-8
|3.333
|12
|John Bapst
|1-9
|1.250
|13
|Old Town
|0-10
|0.000
Class C - 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|9-1
|59.306
|2
|Fort Kent
|7-2
|42.141
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|9-1
|41.156
|4
|Sumner
|8-2
|30.123
|5
|Mattanawcook Academy
|8-3
|26.442
|6
|Washington Academy
|7-5
|25.392
|7
|Orono
|5-4
|21.634
|8
|Calais
|4-7
|15.370
|9
|Dexter
|4-7
|9.198
|10
|Bucksport
|3-7
|8.704
|11
|MCI
|3-7
|7.716
|12
|Central
|3-7
|5.988
|13
|GSA
|2-8
|5.062
|14
|Houlton
|0-8
|0.000
Class D - 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|11-0
|57.927
|2
|Fort Fairfield
|9-1
|48.025
|3
|Bangor Christian
|9-2
|43.765
|4
|Madawaska
|9-2
|42.037
|5
|Hodgdon
|8-3
|32.585
|6
|Schenck
|7-3
|25.494
|7
|Piscataquis
|6-4
|19.615
|8
|Woodland
|5-4
|19.568
|9
|Penboscot Valley
|4-5
|16.420
|10
|Stearns
|5-4
|16.420
|11
|Central Aroostook
|5-4
|14.503
|12
|Southern Aroostook
|4-5
|10.617
|13
|Narraguagus
|4-7
|5.494
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-6
|2.963
|15
|Penquis Valley
|0-8
|0.000
Class S - 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|8-2
|23.580
|2
|Easton
|6-3
|18.453
|3
|Washburn
|6-5
|17.527
|4
|Katahdin
|5-6
|10.370
|5
|Shead
|4-7
|9.074
|6
|Van Buren
|4-5
|5.120
|7
|Wisdom
|3-9
|2.647
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|1-12
|1.046
|9
|East Grand
|1-9
|0.588
|10
|Ashland
|0-11
|0.000
Girls
Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hampden Academy
|9-1
|51.107
|2
|Mt. Ararat
|9-1
|43.076
|3
|Edward Little
|10-1
|40.247
|4
|Bangor
|8-2
|39.691
|5
|Camden Hills
|7-2
|32.099
|6
|Lewiston
|5-5
|18.457
|7
|Bruswick
|4-7
|15.370
|8
|Skowhegan
|5-5
|10.309
|9
|Brewer
|1-9
|6.111
|10
|Messalonskee
|2-9
|1.111
|11
|Oxford Hills
|1-10
|0.556
|12
|Mt. Blue
|0-10
|0.000
Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Old Town
|8-2
|50.131
|2
|Gardiner
|10-0
|49.089
|3
|Lawrence
|7-2
|33.642
|4
|MDI
|8-3
|33.054
|5
|Ellsworth
|7-3
|32.560
|6
|Hermon
|5-5
|28.976
|7
|Cony
|7-3
|25.779
|8
|Presque Isle
|7-4
|22.004
|9
|Erskine Academy
|7-3
|19.884
|10
|Belfast
|4-6
|17.037
|11
|John Bapst
|4-6
|16.086
|12
|Waterville
|2-7
|5.882
|13
|Nokomis
|0-11
|0.000
Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|10-0
|57.716
|2
|GSA
|9-2
|44.815
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|8-1
|35.305
|4
|Calais
|5-6
|19.136
|5
|Caribou
|6-4
|17.716
|6
|Dexter/PCHS
|6-4
|17.531
|7
|Sumner
|4-5
|13.642
|8
|Houlton
|3-7
|10.864
|9
|Orono
|3-6
|10.000
|10
|Washington Academy
|3-7
|9.938
|11
|Fort Kent
|2-7
|6.993
|12
|Bucksport
|3-7
|6.921
|13
|Central
|3-7
|6.728
|14
|MCI
|2-8
|5.625
Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|12-0
|65.247
|2
|Machias
|8-2
|36.235
|3
|Central Aroostook
|8-1
|30.370
|4
|Southern Aroostook
|8-2
|26.296
|5
|Narraguagus
|6-5
|22.593
|6
|Penobscot Valley
|6-3
|21.296
|7
|Fort Fairfield
|5-5
|11.605
|8
|Woodland
|3-6
|9.259
|9
|Hodgdon
|6-5
|8.642
|10
|Stearns
|2-5
|4.259
|11
|Penquis Valley
|2-5
|3.148
|12
|Lee Academy
|1-6
|2.092
|13
|Schenck
|1-7
|1.111
|14
|Madawaska
|0-11
|0.000
Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|12-0
|42.716
|2
|Katahdin
|10-1
|32.099
|3
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|7-6
|22.099
|4
|Jonesport-Beals
|5-3
|20.494
|5
|Ashland
|6-5
|18.642
|6
|Shead
|4-5
|6.790
|7
|Van Buren
|4-5
|3.086
|8
|Easton
|3-7
|2.099
|9
|Washburn
|1-10
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-11
|0.000
