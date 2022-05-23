Northern Maine Class A Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

Northern Maine Class A Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 23

Bangor-Brewer Softball May 16, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Softball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Brunswick11-0160.993
2Bangor7-5118.086
3Hampden Academy9-3114.437
4Skowhegan11-1111.790
5Oxford Hills10-292.420
6Edward Little6-752.964
7Brewer3-950.345
8Messalonskee3-932.638
9Mt. Ararat3-921.047
10Lewiston3-818.636
11Camden Hills1-810.740
12Mt.Blue0-110.000
