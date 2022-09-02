Northern Maine High School Field Hockey September 1st Results and September 2nd Schedule
Here are the results from Thursday, September 1st for Northern Maine High School Field Hockey Teams
- Skowhegan 11 Bangor 0
- Oxford Hills 3 Edward Little 0
- Mt. Ararat 6 Lewiston 0
- Cony 8 Erskine Academy 1
- Messalonskee 5 Brewer 1
- Lawrence 3 Nokomis 1
- Mt. Blue 1 Hampden Academy 0
Best of luck to all the teams. To report your scores, please email HERE. You can also report scores via the 92.9 The Ticket APP. Please let us know the final score and the goal scorers. Remember you can nominate a field hockey player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Here are the Northern Maine Field Hockey games scheduled for Friday September 2nd.
- Mattanawcook Academy at Hermon
- Old Town at Orono
- PCHS at Foxcroft Academy
- Morse at Maranacook
- Winslow at Gardiner
