Northern Maine High School Outdoor Track and Field Athletes on Varsity Maine All-Star Team

The Maine Sunday Telegram and family of newspapers including the Portland Press Herald, Central Maine Telegram, Lewiston Sun Journal, and Times Record released their 2023 Varsity Maine All-State Outdoor Track and Field Teams on Sunday, July 2nd.

Here are the Varsity Maine All-State Girl's Team from Northern Maine. To see the full list of Girls click HERE

Anna Connors - Bangor - Senior - Sprints. She was also selected Girl's Athlete of the Year.

Emma Burr - MCI - Senior - Sprints/Hurdles

Makenna Drouin - Lewiston - Junior - Sprints/Hurdles

Teanne Ewings - Greater Houlton Christian Academy/Houlton - Sophomore - Distance

Ashlyn Poulin - Gardiner - Senior - Racewalk

Ruth White - Orono - Junior - Distance

Coach of the Year - Chris Libby - Orono

Miles Burr - MDI - Junior - Sprints - He was also selected Boy's Athlete of the Year.

Billy Albertson - Skowhegan - Junior - Jumps

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy - Senior - Distance

Corbin Flewelling - Old Town - Senior - Jumps