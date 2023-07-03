Northern Maine High School Outdoor Track and Field Athletes on Varsity Maine All-Star Team

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Sunday Telegram and family of newspapers including the Portland Press Herald, Central Maine Telegram, Lewiston Sun Journal, and Times Record released their 2023 Varsity Maine All-State Outdoor Track and Field Teams on Sunday, July 2nd.

Here are the Varsity Maine All-State Girl's Team from Northern Maine. To see the full list of Girls click HERE

  • Anna Connors - Bangor - Senior - Sprints. She was also selected Girl's Athlete of the Year.
  • Emma Burr - MCI - Senior - Sprints/Hurdles
  • Makenna Drouin - Lewiston - Junior - Sprints/Hurdles
  • Teanne Ewings - Greater Houlton Christian Academy/Houlton - Sophomore - Distance
  • Ashlyn Poulin - Gardiner - Senior - Racewalk
  • Ruth White - Orono - Junior - Distance

Coach of the Year - Chris Libby - Orono

Here are the Varsity Maine All-State Girl's Team from Northern Maine. To see the full list of Boys click HERE

  • Miles Burr - MDI - Junior - Sprints - He was also selected Boy's Athlete of the Year.
  • Billy Albertson - Skowhegan - Junior - Jumps
  • Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy - Senior - Distance
  • Corbin Flewelling - Old Town - Senior - Jumps
