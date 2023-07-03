Northern Maine High School Outdoor Track and Field Athletes on Varsity Maine All-Star Team
The Maine Sunday Telegram and family of newspapers including the Portland Press Herald, Central Maine Telegram, Lewiston Sun Journal, and Times Record released their 2023 Varsity Maine All-State Outdoor Track and Field Teams on Sunday, July 2nd.
Here are the Varsity Maine All-State Girl's Team from Northern Maine. To see the full list of Girls click HERE
- Anna Connors - Bangor - Senior - Sprints. She was also selected Girl's Athlete of the Year.
- Emma Burr - MCI - Senior - Sprints/Hurdles
- Makenna Drouin - Lewiston - Junior - Sprints/Hurdles
- Teanne Ewings - Greater Houlton Christian Academy/Houlton - Sophomore - Distance
- Ashlyn Poulin - Gardiner - Senior - Racewalk
- Ruth White - Orono - Junior - Distance
Coach of the Year - Chris Libby - Orono
Here are the Varsity Maine All-State Girl's Team from Northern Maine. To see the full list of Boys click HERE
- Miles Burr - MDI - Junior - Sprints - He was also selected Boy's Athlete of the Year.
- Billy Albertson - Skowhegan - Junior - Jumps
- Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy - Senior - Distance
- Corbin Flewelling - Old Town - Senior - Jumps
Get our free mobile app