Old Town Beats Bangor 12-1

The Old Town Softball Team beat Bangor 12-1 on Friday, May 10th in Old Town. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Saige Evans had an afternoon for the Coyotes, going 3-3 leading off, with a triple, single and home run, scoring 4 runs.

Natalie Fournier was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Alexis Degrasse was 2-3 with a double and triple, driving in 2 runs. Taylor Madden had a double and drove in a run. Emily Wheeler had a pair of singles and drove in a run. L. Mockler and Emma Doucette each singled.

Doucette held Bangor to just 3 hits in the circle for the Coyotes. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter, allowing just the 1 run.

Gabby Goding had a triple for Bangor. Eva Coombs singled, driving in a run and Gabby Spreng had a single for the Rams.

Taylor Clark started in the circle for Bangor and pitched 3.0 innings allowing 10 hits and 10 runs, all earned. She struck out 1 and walked 4. Annabelle Pierce pitched a scoreless 4th inning, allowing 1 hit. Brookelynn Schmersal pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 2.

Old Town is 5-3 and will play host to MDI on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor is 0-8 and is playing at Mt. Ararat on Saturday morning , May 11th.

