Old Town Beats Caribou 27-0 in Game 1 and 27-0 in Game 2

The Old Town Coyotes beat the Caribou Vikings 27-0 in Game 1 and 27-0 in Game 2 in a doubleheader at Old Town on Saturday, April 22nd. Game 1 was stopped after 4.5 innings and Game 2 was stopped after 4 innings.

In Game 1 Emma Doucette and Haley Sirois combined to no-hit the Vikings. Doucette went 3.0 innings striking out 8 and walking 1. Sirois pitched the final 2 innings striking out 5 and walking 1.

The Coyotes combined for 28 hits and stole 25 bases

Emily Wheeler - 5 hits including a double and triple, 5 stolen bases

Saige Evans - 3 hits including a home run and triple, 2 stolen bases

Gabby Cody - 3 hits including a triple and 4 stolen bases

Danica Brown - 4 hits including 2 doubles and a triple, 2 stolen bases

Alexis Degrasse - 3 hits including a triple and double, 3 stolen bases

Ava Brasslett - 3 hits including a double, 3 stolen bases

Natalie Fournier - 4 hits including a double, 6 stolen bases

Elizabeth Magoon - 1 hit

Emma Doucette - 2 hits

In Game 2 Haley Sirois pitched the 1st inning and Arabel Milligan pitched the final 3 innings for Old Town

Old Town players combined for 18 hits and stole 32 bases

Emily Wheeler - A home run and 3 stolen bases

Saige Evans - A home run and double and 2 stolen bases

Gabby Cody - 4 hits including 2 doubles and a stolen base

Danica Brown - 3 hits including 2 doubles and 4 stolen bases

Ava Brasslett - 3 hits including 2 doubles and 6 stolen bases

Natalie Fournier - 1 hit and 6 stolen bases

Taylor Madden - 5 walks and 4 stolen bases

Haley Sirois - 3 doubles and 2 stolen bases

Alexis Degrasse - 1 single and 4 stolen bases

Old Town is 2-0. They play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou 0-2 will play at home on Wednesday, April 26th against Fort Kent at 4 p.m.

