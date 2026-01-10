Old Town Girls Beat Bangor 37-22 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Old Town Girl's Basketball Team beat Bangor 37-22 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 9th.

Old Town led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-12 at the Half. The Coyotes were up 27-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Coyotes were led by Taylor Loring who had 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Emma Ketch had 12 points. Old Town was 6-10 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr who had 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Lucy O'Connell had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Bangor was 4-6 from the free throw line. The Rams were without Avery Clark who was unavailable to play.

Old Town is now 8-2 and in 2nd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. The Coyotes will host Ellsworth on Monday, January 12th at 7 p.m.. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Bangor is now 8-2. The Rams are in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. They will play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Tuesday, January 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Check out the Stats. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the book.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Girls81181037
Bangor Girls753722

 

Box Score

Old Town

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Taylor Madden52-12
3Jaelyn Thibeault0----
4Nevaeh Manos0----
10Taylor Loring1323--
12Sophie Morgan41-22
20Linzy Heitmann0----
22Grace Madden0----
30Olivia Ketch0----
32Karina Dumond31-12
40Emma Ketch125-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS37113610

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gabbie Roy0----
4Avery Clark0----
5Lucy O'Connell5-124
10Emily Caulkins2--22
11Clara Oldenburg0----
12Dalaney Horr1561--
15Daphne Derdowski0----
20Kaylee Folsom0----
24Avery Fullwood0----
30Kya Smith0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS226246
