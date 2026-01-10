The Old Town Girl's Basketball Team beat Bangor 37-22 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 9th.

Old Town led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-12 at the Half. The Coyotes were up 27-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Coyotes were led by Taylor Loring who had 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Emma Ketch had 12 points. Old Town was 6-10 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr who had 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Lucy O'Connell had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Bangor was 4-6 from the free throw line. The Rams were without Avery Clark who was unavailable to play.

Old Town is now 8-2 and in 2nd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. The Coyotes will host Ellsworth on Monday, January 12th at 7 p.m.. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Bangor is now 8-2. The Rams are in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. They will play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Tuesday, January 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Check out the Stats. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the book.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 8 11 8 10 37 Bangor Girls 7 5 3 7 22

Box Score

Old Town

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Taylor Madden 5 2 - 1 2 3 Jaelyn Thibeault 0 - - - - 4 Nevaeh Manos 0 - - - - 10 Taylor Loring 13 2 3 - - 12 Sophie Morgan 4 1 - 2 2 20 Linzy Heitmann 0 - - - - 22 Grace Madden 0 - - - - 30 Olivia Ketch 0 - - - - 32 Karina Dumond 3 1 - 1 2 40 Emma Ketch 12 5 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 11 3 6 10

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Gabbie Roy 0 - - - - 4 Avery Clark 0 - - - - 5 Lucy O'Connell 5 - 1 2 4 10 Emily Caulkins 2 - - 2 2 11 Clara Oldenburg 0 - - - - 12 Dalaney Horr 15 6 1 - - 15 Daphne Derdowski 0 - - - - 20 Kaylee Folsom 0 - - - - 24 Avery Fullwood 0 - - - - 30 Kya Smith 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 22 6 2 4 6