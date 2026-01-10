Old Town Girls Beat Bangor 37-22 [STATS]
The Old Town Girl's Basketball Team beat Bangor 37-22 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 9th.
Old Town led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-12 at the Half. The Coyotes were up 27-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Coyotes were led by Taylor Loring who had 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Emma Ketch had 12 points. Old Town was 6-10 from the free throw line.
Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr who had 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Lucy O'Connell had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Bangor was 4-6 from the free throw line. The Rams were without Avery Clark who was unavailable to play.
Old Town is now 8-2 and in 2nd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. The Coyotes will host Ellsworth on Monday, January 12th at 7 p.m.. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Bangor is now 8-2. The Rams are in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, January 10th. They will play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Tuesday, January 13th at 5:30 p.m.
Check out the Stats. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the book.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|8
|11
|8
|10
|37
|Bangor Girls
|7
|5
|3
|7
|22
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Taylor Madden
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|3
|Jaelyn Thibeault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nevaeh Manos
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Taylor Loring
|13
|2
|3
|-
|-
|12
|Sophie Morgan
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|20
|Linzy Heitmann
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Grace Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Olivia Ketch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Karina Dumond
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|40
|Emma Ketch
|12
|5
|-
|2
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|11
|3
|6
|10
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gabbie Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Avery Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Lucy O'Connell
|5
|-
|1
|2
|4
|10
|Emily Caulkins
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|11
|Clara Oldenburg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Dalaney Horr
|15
|6
|1
|-
|-
|15
|Daphne Derdowski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Kaylee Folsom
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Avery Fullwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Kya Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|22
|6
|2
|4
|6