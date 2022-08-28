Old Town Girls vs. Mount Blue at Hampden Academy Play Day [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes Girl's Soccer Team took on Mount Blue on Saturday, August 27th in one of the 3 games that each team played at the Hampden Academy Play Day.

The Old Town Coyotes open the regular season at home on Saturday, September 3rd when they host MDI at 12 noon.

Mount Blue opens the season on Thursday, September 1st when they play at Edward Little at 3:30 p.m.

Best of luck to both teams this season.

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos from the exhibition game