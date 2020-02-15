Old Town Holds Off Houlton For Quarterfinal Win [GIRLS]

The Old Town Coyotes opened up a lead in the fourth quarter and held the Houlton Shiretowners at bay on their way to a 44-34 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday morning.

Sophomore Maddy Emerson led the No. 4 Coyotes with 17 points, 9 of which came in the second half. Hannah Richards, a junior guard, added 11 points.

Rebeca Howe and Teaghan Ewings each had 9 points for the No. 5 Shiretowners.

Houlton, who moved up from Class C last year, ends the season at 11-8.

Old Town improves to 14-5. The Coyotes will play No. 1 Hermon in the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.