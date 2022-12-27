Old Town Rallies to Defeat Ellsworth 61-58 [STATS]

The Old Town Coyote Girls Basketball Team hit 7 3-pointers in the 2nd Half, and rallied to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 61-58 at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town on Tuesday, December 27th.

Ellsworth led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-19 at the end of the 1st Half. But Old Town outscored Ellsworth 23-15 in the 3rd Quarter as Makayla Emerson hit 4 3-pointers to cut Ellsworth's lead to 44-42.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who finished with 24 points including 3 3-pointers. Addison Atherton had 10 points. Elizabeth Boles and Lily Bean each drained a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 1-3 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Makayla Emerson who finished with 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Taylor Loring had12 points and 2 3-pointers. Saige Evans finished with 21 points, going 7-9 from the free throw line. The Coyotes were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Old Town is now 5-0. They host MCI on Thursday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 4-1. They will host Orono on Thursday, December 29th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 16 13 15 14 58 Old Town Girls 11 8 23 19 61

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 8 4 - - - Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 6 3 - - - Morgan Clifford 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 10 5 - - - Elizabeth Boles 7 2 1 - - Lily Bean 3 - 1 - - Grace Jaffray 24 7 3 1 3 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 21 5 1 3

Old Town