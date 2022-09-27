Old Town Sectionals &#8211; JV Meet [PHOTOS]

Old Town Sectionals – JV Meet [PHOTOS]

Old Town Sectionals JV Meet September 26 2022

The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. Here are photos from the JV Meet.

You can see the full results HERE. Only MDI had enough runners to form a team in the Girls' and Boys' race.

Up next is the Festival of Champions on Saturday, October 1st in Belfast

Get our free mobile app

Old Town Sectionals - JV Meet September 26, 2022

The Old Town Sectionals were held on Monday, September 26th. Check out photos from the JV Meet
Categories: High School Cross Country, High School Sports, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket