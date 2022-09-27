Old Town Sectionals – JV Meet [PHOTOS]
The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. Here are photos from the JV Meet.
You can see the full results HERE. Only MDI had enough runners to form a team in the Girls' and Boys' race.
Up next is the Festival of Champions on Saturday, October 1st in Belfast
