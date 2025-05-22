The Old Town Coyotes beat Ellsworth 15-1 in Old Town on Thursday, May 22nd. The game was stopped after 5 innings.

Haley Sirois picked up the win for the Coyotes. She allowed 5 hits and 1 run, which was unearned, striking out 7. She didn't walk a batter.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth. She went 1.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 11 runs. She walked 5. Kaylee Bagley pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3.

Emily Wheeler had a triple and drove in 2 runs to lead the Coyotes. Natalie Fournier had a double and drove in 2 runs. Brianna Trimm had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Natalie Fournier had a double and drove in 2 runs. Sirois helped herself at the plate with a single and 2 runs batted in. Taylor Madden had a single and drove in 2 runs. Lindsay Mockler had a single.

For Ellsworth Cam Clough and Maddie Damon each had a double. Jayden Sullivan, Mya Schildroth, and Jasmine Emerton each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 5-6. They will head up to Caribou on Monday, May 26h to play the Vikings in a doubleheader with games at 1 and 3 p.m.

Old Town is now 7-3. They will host the Presque Isle Wildcats on Monday, May 26th in a doubleheader with games at 1 and 4 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.