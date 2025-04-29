Old Town Softball Beats Hermon 8-5

The Old Town Coyotes Softball Team beat the Hermon Hawks 8-5 in Hermon on Tuesday, April 29th.

The Coyotes outhit the Hawks 10-5

Arabel Milligan started in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched 1.0 inning allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. She walked 4 and struck out 1. M.Albert pitched 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 2. Haley Sirois picked up the win pitching the final 3.2 innings, striking out 8 and walking 3.

For Hermon Mikelle Verrill started in the circle and went 5.0 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, none of which were earned. She struck out 10 and walked 1. Katie Fowler pitched an inning allowing 2 hits, walking 1. Rebecca Balmas allowed 4 runs in 1 inning, 3 of which were earned. She walked 3.

Verrill was 2-4 at the plate for the Hawks, with a double and driving in 2 runs. Kenzie Gallant had a double and run batted in. Sophie Peterson had a single

The Coyotes are now 1-1. They will host the Hampden Academy Broncos on Thursday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon, now 1-1 will host Ellsworth on Thursday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

