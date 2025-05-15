The Old Town Coyotes scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning and beat the John Bapst Crusaders 4-1 in Old Town on Thursday, May 15th.

Arabell Milligan was in the circle for Old Town, pitching a complete game allowing just 2 hits. She struck out 5 and walked 2.

Ava Brasslett had a pair of hits. Molly Albert, Haley Sirois, Lindsay Mockley and Brianna Trim each singled for the Coyotes.

Natalie Haulk doubled driving in a run for John Bapst. Grace Bouchard had the Crusader's other hit.

Meredith Walsh took the loss. She allowed 6 hit and 4 runs, all unearned, striking out 4 and walking 3.

Old Town is 4-3 and will play at Bangor against the Rams on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

John Bapst is 3-5 and will host Old Town on Tuesday May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

