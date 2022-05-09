Old Town Softball Nips Ellsworth 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Softball Team suffered their 1st loss of the season, falling to the Old Town Coyotes 4-3 in Ellsworth, on Monday, May 9th. Ellsworth was leading 3-0, but Old Town rallied for 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning to take the 4-3 lead. Ellsworth had Reece Hellum the tying runner at 3rd in the bottom of the 7th but couldn't score her.

Emma Crews picked up the win for the Coyotes. She pitched a 7-inning complete game striking out 7, walking 3 and allowing 5 hits.

Tyler Hellum took the loss for Ellsworth. She allowed 14 hits, striking out 9 and walking 3.

Jayda Roy was 4-4 with 2 doubles batting lead-off for the Coyotes. Saige Evans was 3-4. Crews helped her own cause going 3-4 with a double and run batted in. Emily Wheeler and Logan Gardner each had a double. Danica Brown and Kami Turner each had a single for the Coyotes.

For Ellsworth Morgan Duhaime and Tyler Hellum each had a double. Aaliyah Manning, Jayden Sullivan and Reece Hellum each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 6-1. The Eagles will travel to Brewer on Wednesday, May 11 to take on the Brewer Witches under the lights at 7 p.m.

Old Town is 4-2. They will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos