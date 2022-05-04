Old Town Softball Nips Hermon 4-3

The Old Town Coyotes snapped a 2-game losing streak nipping the Hermon Hawks 4-3 in Old Town on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hermon's Katie Fowler was in the circle and pitched a complete game. Despite allowing 13 hits she only allowed the 4 runs, all unearned as Hermon committed 4 errors. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Emma Crews was in the circle for the Coyotes. She kept Hermon's batters off balance, striking out 13 and yielding just 3 hits. She walked 4.

Hermon scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning but Old Town answered in the bottom of the 1st inning and then pushed the winning run across in the 2nd inning. From there goose eggs for both teams on the scoreboard.

Olivia Johnson, Charlotte Caron and Molly Simcox had Hermon's hits.

For Old Town Saige Evans was 3-4 with a double, batting cleanup. Emma Crews was 2-3 with a double helping her own cause. Jayda Roy, and Gabby Cody were both 2-4. Kami Turner was 2-3. Emily Wheeler, and Logan Gardner had singles for the Coyotes.

Old Town is now 2-2 on the season. They will play host to Orono on Friday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 3-1 and will play host to Ellsworth on Thursday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)