Old Town Tops MDI 6-2 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans took an early 1-0 lead but the Old Town Coyotes scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and 2 in the 4th inning and beat MDI 6-2 in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 24th.

Arabel Milligan picked up the win for the Coyotes. She pitched a complete game allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, both earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

Taylor Grant took the loss for MDI. She allowed 8 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which where earned. She struck out 11 and walked 2.

Grace Hodgdon, Allibeth Horner, Hannah Lawson, Lexi Tozier and Taylor Grant each singled for the Trojans

Hodgdon stole 2 bases while Lawson swiped 1 bag.

For Old Town, Taylor Madden was 2-2 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Danica Brown had 2 singles. Saige Evans, Natalie Fournier, Brianna Trimm and Milligan each had a single.

Fournier stole 3 bases, Evans 2 bags and Milligan and Trimm each stole 1 base.

Old Town is now 10-4. They host Orono on Tuesday, May 28th at 4:30 and conclude the regular season at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 7-8. They host Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game

MDI-Old Town The MDI Trojans hosted the Old Town Coyotes on Friday, May 24th in Bar Harbor Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.