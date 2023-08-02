Old Town’s Andre Miller Signed by the Green Bay Packers

The Old Town native graduated from Old Town High School. After high school, Miller played his first year at Husson before transferring to Orono. The former All-CAA First Team wide receiver finished with nearly 700 yards on 39 receptions in his final season. This included three touchdowns. Miller ended his UMaine career with 104 receptions and 14 total touchdowns.

We will keep you updated on how Miller does in training camp. Best of luck!

