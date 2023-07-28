The Ticket, UMaine announce expanded broadcast partnership

Bangor, Maine - University of Maine Athletics and its media rights partner, Van Wagner, have announced a new football and men's hockey radio broadcast deal with Townsquare Media of Bangor.

Beginning this fall, 92.9 The Ticket, "Maine's Sports Leader," will be the official home of University of Maine football, as well as University of Maine men's hockey.

The partnership will make 92.9 The Ticket the official home of all four major sports programs at the state's flagship university. The Ticket has broadcast University of Maine men's and women's basketball, in addition to University of Maine baseball, since the 2021-22 academic year.

"Umaine Athletics is happy to expand its partnership with Townsquare Media in Bangor," says University of Maine Director of Athletics, Jude Killy. "We're pleased that all our teams will be featured on a sports station going forward, which will provide us more cross-promotional opportunities and the chance to reach new fans."

“We are very excited to add University of Maine football and hockey to our portfolio of live sports on The Ticket," says Brand Manager, Jim Churchill. "The energy around Maine Athletics is real. Our team at The Ticket looks forward to working with Jude and his team along with Justin and Van Wagner to boost things even further. As Maine’s Sports Leader, we are proud to be the home of The Black Bears!”

In addition, The Ticket also acquires the rights to the UMaine coaches' show, which will continue to be available at goblackbears.com and the Black Bear Nation app.

Churchill will join Mark Paulette, Aaron Jackson and Ernie Clark on The Drive today at 5 p.m. to expand on the partnership.

Going forward, all UMaine programming will be found on WEZQ 92.9 FM The Ticket in eastern Maine, unless there’s a conflict between sports, in which case football will air on WWMJ 95.7 FM.

The first Maine football game to feature on The Ticket will be on Sep. 2 when the Black Bears travel to Florida International University to open the 2023 season.

The first men's hockey game to feature on The Ticket will be Maine's season opener vs. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Oct. 12.