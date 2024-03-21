The Maine Stein Song is the "official song" of the University of Maine. While you won't be able to raise a stein, you'll be able to raise a red solo cup or some other cup of beer the next time you attend a University of Maine men's or women's hockey game at The Alfond.

The University of Maine announced on Wednesday, March 20, that it will pilot an outdoor beer garden for Alfond Arena and an upgraded beer garden at Alfond Stadium.

Additionally, they will add improved student ticketing procedures for football and ice hockey and will continue to consider options for the in-venue fan experience, as well as parking and traffic flow procedures.

Maine was one of only three Hockey East schools that didn't sell beer at games. The other two are Vermont and Northeastern University.

We are pleased to look at ways that we can enhance the gameday experience for our fans. While there certainly have been upgrades over the past few years, we will continue to assess future possibilities that will help create a great game day atmosphere for our fans and give our student-athletes and coaches a true home advantage. -- Jude Killy, University of Maine Director of Athletics

Logistics and details are still being worked out, and we will have further details once they are released.

Maine hockey is playing in the Hockey East semifinals on Friday, March 22, when they take on Boston University. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Hear the game and the pregame starting at 7 p.m. with Jon Shields on 92.9 The Ticket.