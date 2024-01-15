Maine Football Announces 2024 Schedule
The University of Maine Football Team announced their 2024 schedule.
The 12-game schedule has 5 home games and 7 away games. The University of Maine will play 2 Division 1 opponents: at Montana State University on Saturday, September 7th and at the University of Oklahoma on Saturday, November 2nd.
The University of Maine will begin and end the season at home, on Saturday August 31st vs. Colgate and Saturday, November 23rd against the University of New Hampshire.
You can catch all the University of Maine Football games on 92.9 The Ticket with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on the call. The 2 will begin their 28th season broadcasting UMaine Football.
Here's the full 2024 schedule.
- Saturday, August 31 - vs, Colgate University
- Saturday, September 7 - at Montana State University
- Saturday, September 14 - vs. Monmouth University
- Saturday, September 21 - at Merrimack College
- Saturday, September 28 - at University at Albany
- Saturday, October 12 - at University of Delaware
- Saturday, October 19 - vs. Villanova University
- Saturday, October 26 - at University of Rhode Island
- Saturday, November 2 - at University of Oklahoma
- Saturday, November 9 - vs. Bryant University
- Saturday, November 16 - at Elon University
- Saturday, November 23 - vs. University of New Hampshire
