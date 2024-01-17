Old Town’s Emmitt Byther Named Big East Boys Basketball Player of the Week – Week 5
Congratulations to Old Town's Emmitt Byther who was named the Week 5 Big East Boy's Basketball Player of the Week by the Boy's Basketball Coaches of the Big East.
Emmitt played in 2 games, scoring 38 points, while ripping down 16 rebounds, dishing 5 assists and having 2 steals and 3 blocks.
Named to the Big East Honor Roll were:
- Evan Donnell - Bucksport 2 games, 21 points, 26 rebounds, 12 assists and 6 steals
- Collin McDougal - Bucksport 2 games, 38 points, 7 rebounds. 6 assists and 6 steals
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 2 games, 49 points, 17 rebounds, 5 steals
- Miles Palmer - Ellsworth 2 games, 26 points, 8 assists, 7 steals
- Jadon Richard - Foxcroft 2 games, 39 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 11 steals
- Ben Francis - Orono 2 games, 34 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
- Jack Buck - Presque Isle 1 game, 16 points, 12 rebounds
Emmitt now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
- Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou
