Only 8 Undefeated Basketball Teams Remain in the State of Maine
As of Tuesday morning, February 8th, there are only 8 undefeated High School Basketball Teams remaining in the State of Maine. 4 of the teams are in Northern Maine and 4 in Southern Maine.
The remaining undefeated teams with their scheduled games include
Class B North Boys
- Ellsworth 17-0. Wednesday February 9 at MDI
Class D North Boys
- Machias 13-0. Tuesday February 8 vs. Jonesport-Beals Wednesday February 9 at Schenck
Class A North Girls
- Skowhegan 16-0 Tuesday February 8 at Cony Thursday February 10 vs. Gardiner
Class D North Girls
- Southern Aroostook 16-0 Wednesday February 9 vs. Katahdin Thursday February 10 at Penobscot Valley
Class B South Girls
- Oceanside 14-0 Tuesday February 8 at Leavitt, Thursday February 10 vs. Mount View
Class C South Girls
- Hall Dale 15-0 Tuesday February 9 vs. Carrabec, Thursday, February 10 vs. Mountain Valley
Class D South Boys
- Forest Hills 17-0 They have a possible game being rescheduled from February 4th vs. Greenville
Class B South Boys
- Spruce Mountain 15-0. Wednesday February 9 vs. Hall Dale and Thursday February 10 at Winthrop
Get our free mobile app
If Valentine Hearts Were Written By Mainers
Mainers know how to be funny, when they want to.