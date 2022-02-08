Only 8 Undefeated Basketball Teams Remain in the State of Maine

As of Tuesday morning, February 8th, there are only 8 undefeated High School Basketball Teams remaining in the State of Maine. 4 of the teams are in Northern Maine and 4 in Southern Maine.

The remaining undefeated teams with their scheduled games include

Class B North Boys

  • Ellsworth 17-0. Wednesday February 9 at MDI

Class D North Boys

  • Machias 13-0. Tuesday February 8 vs. Jonesport-Beals Wednesday February 9 at Schenck

Class A North Girls

  • Skowhegan 16-0 Tuesday February 8 at Cony Thursday February 10 vs. Gardiner

Class D North Girls

  • Southern Aroostook 16-0 Wednesday February 9 vs. Katahdin Thursday February 10 at Penobscot Valley

Class B South Girls

  • Oceanside 14-0 Tuesday February 8 at Leavitt, Thursday February 10 vs. Mount View

Class C South Girls

  • Hall Dale 15-0 Tuesday February 9 vs. Carrabec, Thursday, February 10 vs. Mountain Valley

Class D South Boys

  • Forest Hills 17-0 They have a possible game being rescheduled from February 4th vs. Greenville

Class B South Boys

  • Spruce Mountain 15-0. Wednesday February 9 vs. Hall Dale and Thursday February 10 at Winthrop
