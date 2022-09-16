Opportunistic Waterville Football Beats MDI 26-20 [PHOTOS]

The Waterville Panthers Football Team came to Bar Harbor and beat MDI 26-20 on Friday night, September 16th, taking advantage of MDI's turnovers and blocking a punt. MDI will look at the film of the game and think that they should have won the game if they had done a better job of hanging onto the ball.

Waterville's defense caused 3 MDI fumbles and an interception and their special teams blocked a punt and subsequently scored. Despite the turnovers MDI had a chance to win the game in the 4th Quarter.

Both starting quarterbacks, Spencer Laurendeau for MDI and Wyatt Gradie for Waterville were forced from the game with injuries. Their replacements, Alex Gray (MDI) and Dustan Hunter (Waterville) played well.

Hunter was Waterville's leading rusher, carrying the ball 21 times for 185 yards. Aidan Grant carried the ball 16 times for MDI, rushing for 229 yards.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

9:37 72 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 0

8:03 26 yard pass Gradie to Hunter 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 8

2nd Quarter

9:41 34 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 8

7:09 28 yard pass Hunter to Gage Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 14

4:00 46 yard run by Dustan Hunter 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 20

3rd Quarter

9:34 6 yard pass Hunter to Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 26

6:39 4 yard run by Alex Gray 2 point conversion no good MDI 20 Waterville 26

Stats

MDI Rushing

Aiden Grant - 16 carries 229 yards

Alex Gray - 8 carries 60 yards

Spencer Laurendeau - 10 carries 48 yards

Jacob Shields - 4 carries 16 yards

MDI Passing

Spencer Laurendeau 2-5 19 yards 1 interception

Alex Gray - 2-5 44 yards

MDI Receiving

Aiden Grant 3 catches 29 yards

Cal Hodgdon 1 catch 15 yards

Waterville Rushing

Dustin Hunter - 21 carries 185 yards

Dawson Harrison - 3 carries 7 yeards

Tyson Smith - 1 carry 2 yards

Wyatt Gradie - 3 carries minus 1 yard

Waterville Passing

Wyatt Gradie 3-7 68 yards 1 touchdown

Dustan Hunter 5-10 54 yards 2 touchdowns

Waterville Receiving

Dustan Hunter - 3 catches 68 yards

Spencer Minihan - 3 catches 20 yards

Gage Hubbard - 2 catches 34 yards

MDI is now 1-1. They will play at Yarmouth on Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m.

Waterville is now 3-0. They play at home against Spruce Mountain on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.

MDI-Waterville Football September 16 2022 The MDI Trojans Football Team played host to the Waterville Panthers on Friday night, September 16, 2022 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor

