Orono Boys Defeat Caribou 61-51 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team closed out the 2022-23 season with a 61-51 win at home over the Caribou Vikings on Friday, February 10th. The win gives Orono 3rd seed in Tourney 2023 pending final Heal Point verification.

Caribou led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Orono outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead at the Half. The Red Riots led 51-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Ellis Spaulding with 21 points including 5 3-pointers. Will Francis had 15 points with a 3-pointer and Pierce Walston had 12 points. Ben Francis had 2 3-pointers and Brady Hews had 1 3-pointer. Orono was 2-4 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Reece Cavagnaro had 10 points and Wesley Lapointe had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Kaymen Sargent and Sam Hebert each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono finishes the regular season at 15-3 and will play in the Tourney on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m. against the winner of the 6-11 prelim (Caribou vs. John Bapst)

Caribou finishes the regular season 11-7, in 6th place, and will host John Bapst, the 11th seed in a prelim matchup, likely on Wednesday, February 15th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Boys 13 11 14 13 51 Orono Boys 11 25 15 10 61

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kaymen Sargent 5 1 1 - - Owen Carrigan 0 - - - - Reece Cavagnaro 10 4 - 2 4 Brayden Brescia 0 - - - - Dylan Bouchard 0 - - - - Tristan Robbins 13 4 1 2 2 Sam Hebert 3 - 1 - - Henry Hebert 9 4 - 1 2 Liam Dee 0 - - - - Wesley Lapointe 9 - 3 - - Avery Thibodeau 2 1 - - - Landon Belanger 0 - - - - Blake Anderson 0 - - - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 14 6 5 8

Orono