Orono Boys Defeat Caribou 61-51 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team closed out the 2022-23 season with a 61-51 win at home over the Caribou Vikings on Friday, February 10th. The win gives Orono 3rd seed in Tourney 2023 pending final Heal Point verification.

Caribou led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Orono outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead at the Half. The Red Riots led 51-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Ellis Spaulding with 21 points including 5 3-pointers. Will Francis had 15 points with a 3-pointer and Pierce Walston had 12 points. Ben Francis had 2 3-pointers and Brady Hews had 1 3-pointer. Orono was 2-4 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Reece Cavagnaro had 10 points and Wesley Lapointe had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Kaymen Sargent and Sam Hebert each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono finishes the regular season at 15-3 and will play in the Tourney on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m. against the winner of the 6-11 prelim (Caribou vs. John Bapst)

Caribou finishes the regular season 11-7, in 6th place, and will host John Bapst, the 11th seed in a prelim matchup, likely on Wednesday, February 15th.

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Boys1311141351
Orono Boys1125151061

 

Box Score

Caribou 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kaymen Sargent511--
Owen Carrigan0----
Reece Cavagnaro104-24
Brayden Brescia0----
Dylan Bouchard0----
Tristan Robbins134122
Sam Hebert3-1--
Henry Hebert94-12
Liam Dee0----
Wesley Lapointe9-3--
Avery Thibodeau21---
Landon Belanger0----
Blake Anderson0----
Dawson St. Pierre0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5114658

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston126---
Brady Hews3-1--
Ellis Spaulding212522
Bergen Soderberg0----
Ben Francis812--
Luke Soctomah0----
Will Francis1561--
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney0----
Noah Schaff21--2
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6116924
Comments
