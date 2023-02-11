Orono Boys Defeat Caribou 61-51 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team closed out the 2022-23 season with a 61-51 win at home over the Caribou Vikings on Friday, February 10th. The win gives Orono 3rd seed in Tourney 2023 pending final Heal Point verification.
Caribou led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Orono outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead at the Half. The Red Riots led 51-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Orono was led by Ellis Spaulding with 21 points including 5 3-pointers. Will Francis had 15 points with a 3-pointer and Pierce Walston had 12 points. Ben Francis had 2 3-pointers and Brady Hews had 1 3-pointer. Orono was 2-4 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Reece Cavagnaro had 10 points and Wesley Lapointe had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Kaymen Sargent and Sam Hebert each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.
Orono finishes the regular season at 15-3 and will play in the Tourney on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m. against the winner of the 6-11 prelim (Caribou vs. John Bapst)
Caribou finishes the regular season 11-7, in 6th place, and will host John Bapst, the 11th seed in a prelim matchup, likely on Wednesday, February 15th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Boys
|13
|11
|14
|13
|51
|Orono Boys
|11
|25
|15
|10
|61
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kaymen Sargent
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Owen Carrigan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reece Cavagnaro
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|Brayden Brescia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Bouchard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tristan Robbins
|13
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sam Hebert
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Henry Hebert
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Liam Dee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley Lapointe
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Avery Thibodeau
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Belanger
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake Anderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson St. Pierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|51
|14
|6
|5
|8
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Pierce Walston
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Hews
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ellis Spaulding
|21
|2
|5
|2
|2
|Bergen Soderberg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Francis
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Luke Soctomah
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Francis
|15
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Matt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|61
|16
|9
|2
|4