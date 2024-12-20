Orono Boys Explode for 27 Points in 3rd Quarter to Beat John Bapst 54-38 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team exploded for 27 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat John Bapst 54-38 in Orono on Thursday, December 20th.

John Bapst led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Orono led 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 44-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Red Riots sank 9 3-pointers in the game and were led by Brady Hewes with 19 points, including 4 3's. Matt Allen had 11 points with 3 3's. Al-Khader Wise and Kason Bagley each drained a 3-pointer. Orono was 5-10 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with a game-high 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Colby Hagerty had 2 3-pointers for 6 points. Matt Finelli had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 4-1. They will host Old Town on Monday, December 23rd at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV.

John Bapst is now 1-2. They will host Houlton on Saturday, December 21st at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can nominated an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst  Boys144101038
Orono Boys10927854

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan Clark0----
Izak Robichaud2044--
Carter Ouellette0----
Micha Kennedy0----
Asa Sinclair-Steele0----
Elmer Robichaud42---
Kam Weymouth0----
Aidan Ouellette21---
Colby Haggerty6-2--
Connor Lutick0----
Matt Finelli3-1--
Kellen Somes0----
Zac Babcock3--34
Ty Williams0----
TOTALS387734

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Al-Khader Wise3-1--
Brady Hewes193412
Saladin Wise0----
Kason Bagley3-1--
Wesley Crouse0----
Jack Brewer21---
Bergen Sodenberg0----
Will Francis94-12
Will Runco0----
Johnny Jones0----
Lucas Hernandez0----
Matt Allen1113--
Noah Schaff72-36
TOTALS54119510
