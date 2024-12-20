Orono Boys Explode for 27 Points in 3rd Quarter to Beat John Bapst 54-38 [STATS]

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team exploded for 27 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat John Bapst 54-38 in Orono on Thursday, December 20th.

John Bapst led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Orono led 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 44-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Red Riots sank 9 3-pointers in the game and were led by Brady Hewes with 19 points, including 4 3's. Matt Allen had 11 points with 3 3's. Al-Khader Wise and Kason Bagley each drained a 3-pointer. Orono was 5-10 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with a game-high 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Colby Hagerty had 2 3-pointers for 6 points. Matt Finelli had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 4-1. They will host Old Town on Monday, December 23rd at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV.

John Bapst is now 1-2. They will host Houlton on Saturday, December 21st at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can nominated an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 14 4 10 10 38 Orono Boys 10 9 27 8 54

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Keegan Clark 0 - - - - Izak Robichaud 20 4 4 - - Carter Ouellette 0 - - - - Micha Kennedy 0 - - - - Asa Sinclair-Steele 0 - - - - Elmer Robichaud 4 2 - - - Kam Weymouth 0 - - - - Aidan Ouellette 2 1 - - - Colby Haggerty 6 - 2 - - Connor Lutick 0 - - - - Matt Finelli 3 - 1 - - Kellen Somes 0 - - - - Zac Babcock 3 - - 3 4 Ty Williams 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 7 7 3 4

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Al-Khader Wise 3 - 1 - - Brady Hewes 19 3 4 1 2 Saladin Wise 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 3 - 1 - - Wesley Crouse 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 2 1 - - - Bergen Sodenberg 0 - - - - Will Francis 9 4 - 1 2 Will Runco 0 - - - - Johnny Jones 0 - - - - Lucas Hernandez 0 - - - - Matt Allen 11 1 3 - - Noah Schaff 7 2 - 3 6 TOTALS 54 11 9 5 10