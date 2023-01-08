Orono Boys Improve to 8-1, Beat MCI 69-39 [STATS]

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Orono Boys Basketball Team improved to 8-1 with a convincing 69-39 over the MCI Huskies in Orono on Saturday, January 7th. Orono drained 10 3-pointers in the game.

Orono led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 55-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Ben Francis with 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brady Hews had 13 points with 3-3 pointers. Ellis Spaulding and Caden Gray each had 8 points with 2 3-pointers each. The Red Riots were 11-21 from the free throw line.

MCI was led by Owen Moore with 11 points. Carter Bubar, Caleb Kennedy, Braeden Kennedy and Cihan Guzeltas each hit a 3-pointer. The Huskies ere 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 8-1 and will host MDI on Tuesday, January 10th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

MCI is now 2-7. The Huskies will host the Oceanside Mariners on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohtala for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
MCI Boys87111339
Orono Boys1321211469

 

Box Score

MCI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carter Bubar3-1--
Caleb Kennedy511--
Cole Allen31-12
Kyle Hall0----
Lucas Llagostera0----
Drew Shorey42---
Brayden Fitts42---
Todd Nganji0----
Mack Morrow0----
Owen Moore114-34
Braeden Kennedy61112
Oscar Keresey0----
Cihan Guzeltas3-1--
TEAM0----
TOTALS3911458

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston0----
Brady Hews1323-3
Caden Gray812--
Ellis Spaulding812-3
Bergen Soderberg2--22
Ben Francis152322
Luke Soctomah0----
Will Francis63--2
Sebastian Vanidestine83-23
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney62-22
Noah Schaff3--34
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6914101121
