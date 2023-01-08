Orono Boys Improve to 8-1, Beat MCI 69-39 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team improved to 8-1 with a convincing 69-39 over the MCI Huskies in Orono on Saturday, January 7th. Orono drained 10 3-pointers in the game.

Orono led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 55-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Ben Francis with 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brady Hews had 13 points with 3-3 pointers. Ellis Spaulding and Caden Gray each had 8 points with 2 3-pointers each. The Red Riots were 11-21 from the free throw line.

MCI was led by Owen Moore with 11 points. Carter Bubar, Caleb Kennedy, Braeden Kennedy and Cihan Guzeltas each hit a 3-pointer. The Huskies ere 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 8-1 and will host MDI on Tuesday, January 10th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

MCI is now 2-7. The Huskies will host the Oceanside Mariners on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohtala for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MCI Boys 8 7 11 13 39 Orono Boys 13 21 21 14 69

Box Score

MCI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carter Bubar 3 - 1 - - Caleb Kennedy 5 1 1 - - Cole Allen 3 1 - 1 2 Kyle Hall 0 - - - - Lucas Llagostera 0 - - - - Drew Shorey 4 2 - - - Brayden Fitts 4 2 - - - Todd Nganji 0 - - - - Mack Morrow 0 - - - - Owen Moore 11 4 - 3 4 Braeden Kennedy 6 1 1 1 2 Oscar Keresey 0 - - - - Cihan Guzeltas 3 - 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 11 4 5 8

Orono