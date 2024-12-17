Orono Boys Nip Bucksport 58-55 [STATS]

Orono Boys Nip Bucksport 58-55 [STATS]

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-55 in Orono on Monday, December 16th.

Bucksport led at the end of the 1st Quarter 13-11 but Orono took a narrow 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 44-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal with a game-high 29 points including 5 3-pointers. Jack Morrison had 9 points. Daynen Stewart and Nick Clair each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Will Francis with 20 points. Matt Allen had 12 points. The Red Riots drained 10 3-pointers in the game. Bergen Sodenberg had 3 3's, with Francis, Allen and Brady Hews each sinking 2 3-pointers. Orono was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 3-1. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Bucksport, 0-3 will play at Hermon on Wednesday, December 18th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport  Boys1311161555
Orono Boys1115181458

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Trent Giroux0----
Alex Tanguay0----
Daynen Stewart3-1--
Collin McDougal296524
Eli Bennett0----
Aaron Ramirez0----
Trent Goss84---
Peyton Gray31-12
Jack Morrison94-12
Nick Clair3-1--
TOTALS5515748

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Al-Khader Wise0----
Brady Hewes1022-1
Saladin Wise0----
Kason Bagley3-1--
Wesley Crouse0----
Jack Brewer21---
Bergen Sodenberg1113--
Will Francis205244
Will Runco0----
Johnny Jones0----
Lucas Hernandez0----
Matt Allen1232--
Noah Schaff0----
TOTALS58121045
