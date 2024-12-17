Orono Boys Nip Bucksport 58-55 [STATS]

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-55 in Orono on Monday, December 16th.

Bucksport led at the end of the 1st Quarter 13-11 but Orono took a narrow 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 44-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal with a game-high 29 points including 5 3-pointers. Jack Morrison had 9 points. Daynen Stewart and Nick Clair each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Will Francis with 20 points. Matt Allen had 12 points. The Red Riots drained 10 3-pointers in the game. Bergen Sodenberg had 3 3's, with Francis, Allen and Brady Hews each sinking 2 3-pointers. Orono was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 3-1. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Bucksport, 0-3 will play at Hermon on Wednesday, December 18th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 13 11 16 15 55 Orono Boys 11 15 18 14 58

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Trent Giroux 0 - - - - Alex Tanguay 0 - - - - Daynen Stewart 3 - 1 - - Collin McDougal 29 6 5 2 4 Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Aaron Ramirez 0 - - - - Trent Goss 8 4 - - - Peyton Gray 3 1 - 1 2 Jack Morrison 9 4 - 1 2 Nick Clair 3 - 1 - - TOTALS 55 15 7 4 8

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Al-Khader Wise 0 - - - - Brady Hewes 10 2 2 - 1 Saladin Wise 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 3 - 1 - - Wesley Crouse 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 2 1 - - - Bergen Sodenberg 11 1 3 - - Will Francis 20 5 2 4 4 Will Runco 0 - - - - Johnny Jones 0 - - - - Lucas Hernandez 0 - - - - Matt Allen 12 3 2 - - Noah Schaff 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 12 10 4 5

You can vote for the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open through Thursday, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.