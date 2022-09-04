Orono Girls Win Ellsworth Invitational, MDI 2nd [PHOTOS]
The Orono Girls' Cross Country Team won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, September 3rd. MDI finished 2nd.
Orono's Ruth White, a junior finished 1st with a time of 17:29.16 besting the competition by over a 1:30. White finished the 2021 season undefeated winning all of her races including the New England Championship.
The Team results were
- Orono 30
- MDI 51
- GSA 91
- Caribou 103
- John Bapst 115
- Hermon 123
- Presque Isle 152
Here's the link to the individual times
Check out photos from the race
Ellsworth Invitational - Girl's Race
The Ellsworth Invitational was held on Saturday September 3rd at Ellsworth High School