Orono Girls Win Ellsworth Invitational, MDI 2nd [PHOTOS]

The Orono Girls' Cross Country Team won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, September 3rd. MDI finished 2nd.

Orono's Ruth White, a junior finished 1st with a time of 17:29.16 besting the competition by over a 1:30. White finished the 2021 season undefeated winning all of her races including the New England Championship.

The Team results were

Orono 30 MDI 51 GSA 91 Caribou 103 John Bapst 115 Hermon 123 Presque Isle 152

