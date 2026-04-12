The Maine Black Bear Softball Team split a doubleheader with UMass Lowell on Saturday, April 11th, losing game 1 2-1 and winning game 2 2-0 in their home opener at the Labat Softball Complex.

Game 1. 2-1 loss

With the wind blowing in, and players bundled up, hits were at a premium, as the teams combined for just 4 hits. Both teams scored in the 2nd inning, and the game remained 1-1 until UMass Lowell scored the game winner in the 7th inning

Hannah Hipwell was the tough-luck losing pitcher. She pitched a complete game allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. Hipwell's record is now 2-6.

At the plate Neve Adams had Maine's lone hit. After singling in the 2nd inning she advanced to 2nd on a ground out and then scored on a throwing error.

Annika Shearer had a stolen base.

Game 2 2-0 Win

Alysen Rieth improved her record to 4-11 with a complete game win. She allowed 7 hits and walked 4, inducing 13 ground outs in the game.

Keira Inman was 1-2 droving in Maine's 2 runs with a single in the 4th inning.

Francesca Guerrera, Neve Adams, Maggie Helms and Morgan Pool all singled for Maine.

Maine is now 9-26 while UMass Lowell is 19-19. Maine is 4-6 in America East Conference play while UMass Lowell is 9-5.

The 2 teams will play the series finale on Sunday, April 12th at 12 noon.

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Check out photos from Game 1