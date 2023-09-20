Orono Golf Beats Mattanawcook Academy 182-189
.
Orono's Adam Sherman was the medalist with the low round of 41.
Orono
- Adam Sherman 41
- Noah Schaff 43
- Mason Kenney 48
- Ashton Paul 50
- Drew Simmons 58
- Collin Morrison 62
Mattanawcook Academy
- Andrew Oliver 44
- James Trott 45
- Payson Turner 49
- Abby Theriault 51
- Jacoby Savage 52
- True Weatherbee 54
- Jayden Windsor 60
PVHS
- Jessica Kondrup 55
- Nathan Spencer 58
- Scarlet King 71
Greenville
- Adam Elsemore 57
- Dustin Freethy-Poisss 63
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.
