Orono Golf Beats Mattanawcook Academy 182-189

.

Orono's Adam Sherman was the medalist with the low round of 41.

Orono

Adam Sherman 41

Noah Schaff 43

Mason Kenney 48

Ashton Paul 50

Drew Simmons 58

Collin Morrison 62

Mattanawcook Academy

Andrew Oliver 44

James Trott 45

Payson Turner 49

Abby Theriault 51

Jacoby Savage 52

True Weatherbee 54

Jayden Windsor 60

PVHS

Jessica Kondrup 55

Nathan Spencer 58

Scarlet King 71

Greenville

Adam Elsemore 57

Dustin Freethy-Poisss 63

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.

