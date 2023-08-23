Orono Golf Defeats Foxcroft Academy and Houlton 211-228-235

The Orono Red Riots Golf Team defeated Foxcroft Academy and Houlton up in Houlton on Wednesday, August 23rd in the Opening Day of the 2023 Golf Season. Orono shot a combined 211 while Foxcroft Academy finished with a team score of 228 and Houlton a team score of 235.

Orono's Noah Schaff was the medalist with a low round of 44.

We don't have the Foxcroft Academy or Houlton individual scores. Here are the Orono scores.

Noah Schaff 44

Adam Sherman 53

Mason Kenney 55

Ashton Paul 59

Drew Simmons 71

Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

We will also be starting out 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 4th.