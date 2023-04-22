Orono Red Riots Beat Washington Academy 4-1

The Orono Red Riots Softball Team beat Washington Academy 4-1 in East Machias, on Friday afternoon April 21st.

Jillian Severance was in the circle for Orono. She pitched a complete game scattering 7 hits, and allowing the 1 run. She struck out 9 but did not walk a batter.

Emma LaBelle, Andrea Crocker and Ava Jurdak each had 2 hits for Orono. One of Crocker's hits was a triple. Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick had a double. Mackenzie Vespoli and Kelsey McCrum each singled.

Becca Scribner took the loss for the Raiders. She pitched a complete game, striking out and walking 2.

Scribner did have a double. Sadie Story, Avery Cates, Cailey Hicks, Rachel Keeton, Savannah Crowley and Lily Hennessey each singled for Washington Academy.

Orono now 1-1 will host the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Wednesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy, 0-1 will host Calais on Tuesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

