Orono’s Clarice Bell Wins Girls Class C State Golf Tournament

Clarice Bell from Orono High School won the Class C Girls State Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 9th at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. Here are the Team Standings, the Girl's Results and Boy's Results

Bell shot a 90 to win the tournament. Cailtyn Chabot from Dexter finished 2nd.

Team Results

Kents Hill - 332 St. Dom's - 335 Waynflete - 336 Maranacook - 344 Houlton - 356 Dexter - 359 Orono - 366 Spruce Mountain - 373 Monmouth - 384 Mattanawcook - 413 Fort Fairfield - 435

Girl's Results

1. Clarice Bell - Orono 90

2. Caitlyn Chabot - Dexter - 93

T3 Averi Beaudoin - Monmouth and Leah Deschaine - MCI 97

5. Maddy Prokopius - North Yarmouth Academy 102

6. Madalyn Quirk - Houlton 103

7. Reece Beaudoin - Monmouth 107

8. Mia Luce - Monmouth - 109

9. Alyssa Nightingale - Houlton 112

10. Abby Theriault - Mattanawcook 124

11. Molly Graham - Mattanwcook 126

12. Abby Fitzpatrick - Houlton 136

Boy's Results