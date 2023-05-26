Oxford Hills 1-Hits Brewer Wins 12-0 in 5 Innings [PHOTOS]

Freshman Kyeria Morse 1-hit the Brewer Witches Friday afternoon, May 26th and the Oxford Hills Vikings solidified their hold on top of the Class A North Heal Points with a 12-0 5 inning run-ruled game in Brewer.

Brewer's lone hit came off the bat of senior Jordan Doak.

Morse struck out 12 of the 16 batters she faced. She didn't walk a batter.

She blasted a home run and drove in 2 helping herself at the plate. Triten Derenburger and Gabrielle Wright each had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Kayden Morse, S. Mills and Atalie Campbell each has a single and drove in 2 runs.

Sarah Young started in the circle and went 4.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 12 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Laura Stewart pitched the 5th inning striking out 1.

Oxford Hills is 13-1. They play at home against Lewiston on Saturday, May 27th at 11 a.m.

Brewer is 10-4. They play at home against Hampden Academy on Monday, May 29th at 7 p.m.

