Oxford Hills Beats Skowhegan 2-1 on Walkoff Homer

The Oxford Hills Viking beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 2-1 on a walk-off homerun by Triten Derenburger with no one out in the bottom of the 7th inning. The win insures that Oxford Hills will go into the playoffs as the number 1 seed in Class A North.

Both pitchers were great. Oxford Hills' Kaydence Morse went the distance allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. She struck out 8 and walked 3.

Lillian Noyes allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2 for the River Hawks.

Maddy Miller and Kaydence Morse each singled for Oxford Hills.

Annabelle Morris, Callaway LePage and Lydia Jones singled for Skowhegan.

Oxford Hills finishes the regular season with a 15-1 record.

Skowhegan finishes the regular season with a 14-2 record.