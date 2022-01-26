Oxford Hills Boys defeat Bangor 81-69 [STATS]

The Oxford Hills Vikings Boys Basketball Team traveled up from South Paris, beating the Bangor Boys Basketball Team 81-69 on Tuesday night, January 25th at Red Barry Gymnasium. The Vikings went 20-23 from the free throw line, including going 15-16 in the 4th Quarter.

Oxford Hills led 17-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor led 34-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 58-53 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Colton Emerson had 19 points, while Landon Clark had 16 points. Ryan Howard had 12 points and Max Clark had 10 points. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Landon Clark and Colton Emerson had 2 3-pointers each, with Ben Caron, Max Clark, Ryan Howard and Brayden Caron each having 1 3-pointer.

Oxford Hills was led by Cole Pulkkinen with a game-high 30 points. Elias Soehren had 17 points and Colby Dillingham had 13 points. Tanner Bickford finished with 10 points. The Vikings were 20-23 from the free throw line with Pulkkinen going 9-10.They haad 5 3-pointers. Soehren had 3 3's, and Pulkkinen and Isaiah Oufiero having 1 each.

Bangor is now 5-6 and will travel to Portland on Friday, January 28.

Oxford Hills is 9-3 and hosts Portland on Thursday, January 27.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oxford Hills 17 16 25 23 81 Bangor Boys 16 18 19 16 69

Box Score

Oxford Hills

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Cole Pulkkinen 30 10 9 1 9 10 3 Brady Delameter 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Elias Soehren 17 7 4 3 0 0 10 Teigan Pelletier 6 1 1 0 4 4 11 Brendan Palmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Isaiah Oufiero 3 1 0 1 0 0 20 Zachary Corbett 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Jake Carson 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Eli LaVerdiere 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Wyatt Cooper 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Holden Shaw 2 1 1 0 0 0 35 Lincoln Merrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Tanner Bickford 10 4 4 0 2 2 50 Colby Dillingham 13 4 4 0 5 7 TOTALS 81 28 23 5 20 23

Bangor