Oxford Hills Boys defeat Bangor 81-69 [STATS]
The Oxford Hills Vikings Boys Basketball Team traveled up from South Paris, beating the Bangor Boys Basketball Team 81-69 on Tuesday night, January 25th at Red Barry Gymnasium. The Vikings went 20-23 from the free throw line, including going 15-16 in the 4th Quarter.
Oxford Hills led 17-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor led 34-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 58-53 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Colton Emerson had 19 points, while Landon Clark had 16 points. Ryan Howard had 12 points and Max Clark had 10 points. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Landon Clark and Colton Emerson had 2 3-pointers each, with Ben Caron, Max Clark, Ryan Howard and Brayden Caron each having 1 3-pointer.
Oxford Hills was led by Cole Pulkkinen with a game-high 30 points. Elias Soehren had 17 points and Colby Dillingham had 13 points. Tanner Bickford finished with 10 points. The Vikings were 20-23 from the free throw line with Pulkkinen going 9-10.They haad 5 3-pointers. Soehren had 3 3's, and Pulkkinen and Isaiah Oufiero having 1 each.
Bangor is now 5-6 and will travel to Portland on Friday, January 28.
Oxford Hills is 9-3 and hosts Portland on Thursday, January 27.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oxford Hills
|17
|16
|25
|23
|81
|Bangor Boys
|16
|18
|19
|16
|69
Box Score
Oxford Hills
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Cole Pulkkinen
|30
|10
|9
|1
|9
|10
|3
|Brady Delameter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Elias Soehren
|17
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Teigan Pelletier
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|Brendan Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Isaiah Oufiero
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Zachary Corbett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jake Carson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Eli LaVerdiere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Wyatt Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Holden Shaw
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Lincoln Merrill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tanner Bickford
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|50
|Colby Dillingham
|13
|4
|4
|0
|5
|7
|TOTALS
|81
|28
|23
|5
|20
|23
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ben Caron
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|16
|3
|1
|2
|8
|12
|13
|Max Clark
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Ryan Howard
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|5
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Emerson
|19
|8
|6
|2
|1
|3
|23
|Brayden Caron
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson Varenkamp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Seth Mikalic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|69
|24
|16
|8
|13
|21