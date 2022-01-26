Oxford Hills Boys defeat Bangor 81-69 [STATS]

The Oxford Hills Vikings Boys Basketball Team traveled up from South Paris, beating the Bangor Boys Basketball Team 81-69 on Tuesday night, January 25th at Red Barry Gymnasium. The Vikings went 20-23 from the free throw line, including going 15-16 in the 4th Quarter.

Oxford Hills led 17-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bangor led 34-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 58-53 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Colton Emerson had 19 points, while Landon Clark had 16 points. Ryan Howard had 12 points and Max Clark had 10 points. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Landon Clark and Colton Emerson had 2 3-pointers each, with Ben Caron, Max Clark, Ryan Howard and Brayden Caron each having 1 3-pointer.

Oxford Hills was led by Cole Pulkkinen with a game-high 30 points. Elias Soehren had 17 points and Colby Dillingham had 13 points. Tanner Bickford finished with 10 points. The Vikings were 20-23 from the free throw line with Pulkkinen going 9-10.They haad 5 3-pointers. Soehren had 3 3's, and Pulkkinen and Isaiah Oufiero having 1 each.

Bangor is now 5-6 and will travel to Portland on Friday, January 28.

Oxford Hills is 9-3 and hosts Portland on Thursday, January 27.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Oxford Hills1716252381
Bangor Boys1618191669

Box Score

Oxford Hills

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Cole Pulkkinen301091910
3Brady Delameter000000
5Elias Soehren1774300
10Teigan Pelletier611044
11Brendan Palmer000000
13Isaiah Oufiero310100
20Zachary Corbett000000
23Jake Carson000000
25Eli LaVerdiere000000
30Wyatt Cooper000000
33Holden Shaw211000
35Lincoln Merrill000000
42Tanner Bickford1044022
50Colby Dillingham1344057
TOTALS81282352023

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ben Caron732100
2Keegan Cyr000000
10Wyatt Stevens000000
11Landon Clark16312812
13Max Clark1043111
15Ryan Howard1243135
20Luke Missbrenner000000
22Colton Emerson1986213
23Brayden Caron521100
30Kadin Thomas000000
33Scott Fahey000000
44Jackson Varenkamp000000
50Seth Mikalic000000
TOTALS69241681321
