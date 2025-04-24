Oxford Hills Softball Beats Brewer 10-0

Kyeria Morse fanned 10 on Thursday morning, as the Oxford Hills Vikings beat the Brewer Witches 10-0 in a mercy-ruled 5 inning game.

Morse allowed just 2 hits, and walked just 1. She faced just 20 batters.

Morse helped herself at the plate going 3-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Emma Cooper singled and drove in a run and Attie Campbell had a single and drove in 4 runs.

For Brewer Sara Young went 3.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 10 runs, 4 of which she were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 5. Freshman Audrey Loupin recorded the final 2 outs in the 4th inning, striking out both batters.

Emma Jameson and Paige Oakes each singled for the Witches.

Brewer, now 0-1 will host Lewiston on Saturday, April 26th at 12 Noon.

Oxford Hills, 2-0 will play at Hampden Academy on Monday, April 28th at 4:15 p.m.

