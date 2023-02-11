Oxford Hills Wins State Class A Cheering Title Bangor 5th
The Oxford Hills Vikings Cheerleaders won the Class A State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center. Bangor finished 5th among the 19 teams competing.
The Top 3 teams were all within 6.4 points of each other
- Oxford Hills
- Lewiston
- Noble
- Sanford
- Bangor
- Thornton Academy
- Bonny Eagle
- Mt. Blue
- Hampden Academy
- Biddeford
- South Portland
- Scarborough
- Massabesic
- Marshwood
- Windham
- Skowhegan
- Portland
- Kennebunk
- Deering
Congratulations to all on a great season!
Get our free mobile app