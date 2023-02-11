Oxford Hills Wins State Class A Cheering Title Bangor 5th

The Oxford Hills Vikings Cheerleaders won the Class A State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center. Bangor finished 5th among the 19 teams competing.

The Top 3 teams were all within 6.4 points of each other

Oxford Hills Lewiston Noble Sanford Bangor Thornton Academy Bonny Eagle Mt. Blue Hampden Academy Biddeford South Portland Scarborough Massabesic Marshwood Windham Skowhegan Portland Kennebunk Deering

Congratulations to all on a great season!