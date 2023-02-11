Oxford Hills Wins State Class A Cheering Title Bangor 5th

Photo Chris Popper

The Oxford Hills Vikings Cheerleaders won the Class A State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center. Bangor finished 5th among the 19 teams competing.

The Top 3 teams were all within 6.4 points of each other

  1. Oxford Hills
  2. Lewiston
  3. Noble
  4. Sanford
  5. Bangor
  6. Thornton Academy
  7. Bonny Eagle
  8. Mt. Blue
  9. Hampden Academy
  10. Biddeford
  11. South Portland
  12. Scarborough
  13. Massabesic
  14. Marshwood
  15. Windham
  16. Skowhegan
  17. Portland
  18. Kennebunk
  19. Deering

Congratulations to all on a great season!

