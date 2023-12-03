Penobscot Pioneers Beat Edward Little 10-2 Saturday Night

The Penobscot Pioneers Girl's Cooperative Hockey Team improved to 3-0 to start the 2023-24 season with a 10-2 win over Edward Little on Saturday night, December 2nd.

7 different girls scored goals on the night! They include

Jordin Williams with 2 goals and 3 assists

Paige Oakes with 2 goals and 2 assists

Meghan Delahanty with 2 goals and 1 assist

Anna Molloy had a goal and 1 assist

OIivia Veves scored her 1st high school career goal.

Izzy Brideau scored her 1st high school career goal.

Delaney Carr had a goal.

Both Kaylin Morrison and Ella Davis had an assist.

Abbie Derosier was stellar in net, playing a little over 2 periods in goal. Peyton Sullivan made her 1st varsity appearance, finishing the gam in net for the Pioneers.

The Penobscot Pioneers are back in action on Monday, December 4th when they travel to Hallowell to play the Central Maine Back Tigers, a cooperative team from Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine Academy and Maranacook.

